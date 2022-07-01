Rain on the way this holiday weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon -- and happy July 1st!

We've seen a few clouds in the sky all over the state, but light cloud coverage. Winds are mild with a nice flow coming out of the southwest. This is what is going to carry the moisture our way from the southern tropics.

Our temperatures are staying warm through Friday night. Overnight lows are above average and we won't see our temperatures drop below 60 degrees until 1 am Saturday morning. Saturday's highs are showing a warm day, but we do see some rain entering the region with that new system. While we see temperatures ranging in the 80s, that rain could cool us off.

Our Future Track is showing the majority of Saturday being rainy. We really start to see the precipitation begin in the mid-afternoon and last all day. Sunday is seeing the same conditions. However, we see this system moving east, and it might only catch the eastern and southern parts of Central Oregon.

Monday is a similar story. But -- we've seen these conditions change in just 24 hours! On Thursday, our Future Track was showing rainy conditions all day on Monday. Now, we see a 20% chance of rain before 11 a.m.

