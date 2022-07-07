Clearing up and warming up

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Breezes turn light out of the west Thursday night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s.

While we may see a few thin clouds over the next three days, there is little threat of showers, and our highs will gradually get back to something a little more average by Sunday. We will get a warm start on the new week. With plenty of sunshine, highs Monday and Tuesday will get into the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will carry us through the middle of next week.

