Central Oregon bringing the heat!

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

It was another warm and sunny day over the region, but we've seen some clouds move in over the past few hours. Winds are coming out of the north in a flow that's moving at a decent pace. We see this system bringing precipitation to other parts of the Pacific Northwest -- but we're in the clear!

Temperatures reflected a warm summer day, seeing the region hitting 80 degrees or warmer. Sunday night will be warm, with temperatures ranging in the low 40s to high 50s. We won't see our temperatures drop to 50 degrees until 1 a.m. Monday.

Monday is bringing the heat! We're seeing hot temperatures, ranging in the high 80s to high 90s -- some of our Central Oregon cities are getting close to 100 degrees. Expect sunny skies, which might make us feel hotter than what the thermometer says.

Our Future Track shows that system out of the north hanging out right on the Pacific. However, we won't see any significant cloud coverage until Tuesday morning. As Tuesday carries on, we see small pockets of rain to our east, but we won't see any of that here in Central Oregon.

The seven-day forecast is showing a week full of hot temperatures! Every day this week, we are in the 90s until Sunday, accompanied by mostly sunny skies.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US