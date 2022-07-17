Hot week headed our way

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon! As always, I hope you were able to get out and enjoy the weather we've been having.

We've seen mostly clear skies over the region, with warm temperatures. Quite a bit of weather is happening around us -- but here on the High Desert, all we're experiencing is sunny skies and summer temperatures!

Sunday was warm, as we were seeing temperatures ranging from the 70s to the upper 80s. Sunday night is going to be a bit cooler than what we've seen over the past few days, but we're still expecting temperatures to be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Monday is going to be another warm day. All cities in the region surpass 80 degrees and the sun is going to be out! Our Future Track shows sunny skies lasting all week.

You can expect this week to be a hot one! We see a warming trend early this week, pushing 100 degrees in places. Make sure you're staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen, because we're getting into possibly dangerous temperatures. Mid-week, we drop a bit, but are still hanging out in the 90s.

