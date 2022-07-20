Happy ‘hump day’: another hot, sunny day

Happy Hump Day, Central Oregon!

Today will be sunny, with a high near 95. No clouds this morning, just sunshine across the region.

Light and variable winds are becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 57 and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

