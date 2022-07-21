Skip to Content
Topping out close to 100 degrees today

Good Morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to a clear and mild morning, with calm winds. Today will be hot and sunny, with a high of 95 degrees. Some regions across the tri-county area will reach 100 degrees today.

There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Light and variable winds are expected, becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon, up to 24 mph.

Thursday night will be clear, with a low around 52. Winds could gust between 12 to 17 mph, as high as 26 mph. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

