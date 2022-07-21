Topping out close to 100 degrees today

Good Morning, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to a clear and mild morning, with calm winds. Today will be hot and sunny, with a high of 95 degrees. Some regions across the tri-county area will reach 100 degrees today.

There is a chance for some isolated thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Light and variable winds are expected, becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon, up to 24 mph.

Thursday night will be clear, with a low around 52. Winds could gust between 12 to 17 mph, as high as 26 mph.

