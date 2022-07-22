Cooler weekend ahead of triple-digit week

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We were waking up to some overnight wind gusts.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 85, providing a little break from the extreme heat.

Light and variable winds are becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, and could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 49, and similar winds. Saturday will top out around 88.

