Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 9:46 AM
Published 7:03 AM

Cooler weekend ahead of triple-digit week

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We were waking up to some overnight wind gusts.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 85, providing a little break from the extreme heat.

Light and variable winds are becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, and could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 49, and similar winds. Saturday will top out around 88.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Arielle here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content