Excessive heat watch bringing temperatures in the 100’s

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Sunday and Monday are the last days below 100 degrees we'll be seeing for a while. All counties here in Central Oregon are in an excessive heat watch lasting until Friday.

Meanwhile, we see clear conditions over the region. Winds are coming out of the northwest in a light flow that isn't bringing anything to us here except that heat.

Sunday's temperatures were warm, ranging in the high 80s to high 90s. Sunday night lows show a warmer night, hanging out in the 40s and 50s as we prepare to see the bulk of that heat wave. Monday's highs are pushing 100 degrees, showing high 90s all across the region and some areas even surpassing 100 degrees. It will be a sunny day and might even feel hotter than what the thermometer says.

Besides the heat, we are seeing clear skies across the region. Our Future Track shows cloud coverage off the Pacific and a system moving that has the potential to bring some residual clouds on Wednesday.

Our 7-day forecast is showing where things get really exciting. We see that warming trend and excessive heat. We are in the 100s for the majority of the week, even getting close to 110 degrees in the middle of the week. Stay cool, Central Oregon!

