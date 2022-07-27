Peak of heat wave still to come

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

I hope you're staying cool amidst this excessive heat wave. We had mostly clear skies, with a bit of haze on Wednesday. Winds are coming out of the northwest, and we've seen a low threat for dry thunderstorms across the southern part of Deschutes County, into Klamath County.

Wednesday's highs surpassed 100 degrees in every city in the region except for La Pine, which held in the 90s. Wednesday night lows are forecast to above average and it's going to be a warm night. Temperatures will range in the mid-50s to high-60s.

We will see the peak of this heat wave Thursday and Friday. Redmond is showing an expected high of 107 degrees on Thursday - make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Our lowest high temperature is going to be 100 degrees in Sunriver. We are expected to continue to set daily records across the region.

Conditions are going to remain fairly clear and sunny. We see the chance for some residual, light cloud coverage through the weekend.

Stay cool!

