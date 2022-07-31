More thunderstorms come; heat wave set to cool

Happy Sunday!

Our satellite and radar imagery shows over the past few hours, we've seen scattered thunderstorms and showers across the region. Winds are coming out of the south, pushing this system east, and we can expect to see these same conditions for a few days.

Temperatures are still reflecting this heat wave. Sunday was yet another hot day, with most of us hanging out in the 100s or close to it. Sunday night's lows again will be very warm, with temperatures ranging in the upper 50s to 70s.

Monday's highs are going to be hot -- but only Warm Springs is expected to hit 100 degrees. This week we see a cooling trend!

Conditions on Monday show expected showers and thunderstorms. This will carry us into Tuesday, where we can expect similar conditions.

Our 7-day shows the coolest forecast we've seen in a while! Temperatures range in the 90s all week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US