Heat, scattered storms bring red flag warning for fire danger

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Sunday brought partly cloudy skies and scattered storm activity in southern Deschutes County, and we have an upcoming red flag warning for more storms and fire risk, starting at 2 p.m. Monday.

Winds are coming out of the southwest, carrying some moisture our way. Temperatures have stayed hot Sunday, ranging in the 90s across the region. However, we are expecting to see more extreme temperatures headed our way.

Monday's highs are back in the 100s and high 90s. We expect to see some cloud coverage on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Tuesday night, we see scattered storms.

