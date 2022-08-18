Skip to Content
Thunderstorms Thursday; more showers on the way

Good morning, Central Oregon.

We woke up to a cloudy and warm morning. Overnight, we had some showers across the region that will stick with us throughout the day.

Isolated showers are expected after noon today, with a high near 94 and southerly winds 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

This evening, expect more isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. It'll be mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 and southwest winds 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The heat advisory continues through Friday. 

