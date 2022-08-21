Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We have partly cloudy skies over the region as we head into the week. A system coming off the Pacific is missing us by just a hair, but we're seeing some residual cloud coverage. Winds are coming out of the northwest.

Sunday's temperatures were hot! Temperatures ranged in the 90s, with Redmond ringing in as our highest temperature of the day, at 96 -- tying the record for August 21 and topping Warm Springs, which rarely happens. But as we drop into Sunday evening, our lows will vary, ranging in the mid-40s to low 60s.

Monday will still be a warm day, but not as hot as it was over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to range in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Our Future Track shows a lot of action happening all around us, but clear skies in Central Oregon. There'll be limited cloud coverage on Monday and Tuesday. It'll be a very warm start to the week, and as we head into next weekend, we warm up even more.