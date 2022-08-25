Skip to Content
Slight cooldown ahead

Happy Thursday evening!

We're seeing partly cloudy skies over the region, but still some sunshine peeking through. Our satellite and radar imagery shows light and residual clouds over the High Desert. Nothing is headed our way off the pacific for now. Winds are coming out of the north, only bringing dry and clear conditions.

Thursday's temperatures were quite warm, ranging in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Thursday night lows will be warm, as we have cloud coverage as a blanket overnight. Temperatures will be about average. in the mid-40s to low 60s.

Friday will be another warm day, but we will start to cool down a bit. Temperatures will range in the mid-80s and the northern part of the region hits the 90s. Mostly sunny skies are in store for Friday, with a few clouds passing over the area.

Our FutureTrack shows some more clouds entering the High Desert on Friday night and lasting all day on Saturday. Saturday's temperatures are a bit cooler -- we're expecting to see them dip all the way down into the 70s. However, we warm up as we head into next week.

