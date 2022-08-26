Cool start to the weekend

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

We've seen partly cloudy skies over the region, similar to what we saw on Thursday. Winds are coming out of the north in a nice and easy flow that's moving those light clouds quickly over the region.

Friday's temperatures were warm, but slightly cooler than what we saw for the majority of the week. Most areas of the region were in the 80s. Friday night lows will be about average, but we won't warm up a ton heading into Saturday's highs.

Saturday is going to be a below-average day, temperature-wise, with highs in the 70s. Conditions will be dry with mostly clear skies -- we can expect a few clouds.

Our seven-day forecast is showing the cooldown on Saturday, and then we're back up in the high 90s by the middle of next week.

