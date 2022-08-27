Cool for now, warmup on the way

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

We've seen partly cloudy skies over the region, similar to what we saw on Friday. Winds are coming out of the north in a nice and easy flow that's moving those light clouds quickly over the region.

Saturday's temperatures were much cooler than what we saw for the majority of the week. Most areas in the region were in the high 70s or low 80s. Saturday night lows are actually close to average, but dipping into the 40s, a low we haven't hit in a while.

Sunday is going to be a closer to average day, with temperatures in the low 80s. Conditions will be dry, with mostly clear skies -- we can expect a few clouds.

Our 7-day forecast is showing the beginning of a warmup Sunday, with the full warmup this week, temperatures in the 90s and even a chance to break 100 by mid week.

