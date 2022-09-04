Skip to Content
A warm and clear Labor Day; Air quality advisory until Tuesday

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Sunday was less smoky than Saturday, but we're still in an air quality advisory until Tuesday at 3 p.m. La Pine is the only area in the region in the unhealthy category, while Sunriver, Bend, and Prineville are in the moderate and everywhere else is in the good category.

Sunday mainly had sunny skies with winds coming out of the northwest. It was a hot day with temperatures ranging in the 80s. Sunday night lows are slightly cooler, with temperatures ranging from the high 30s to the low 50s.

Monday will be another warm day! All areas of the region will be in the 80s with clear skies. Tuesday is the same deal, expect clear skies and hot temperatures.

We see a warming trend heading into this week, with our temperatures pushing 100 degrees by Wednesday.

