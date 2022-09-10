Air quality advisory until Monday, clouds on the way

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We are in an air quality advisory lasting until Monday due to the smoke from several fires across Oregon. All day on Saturday, Central Oregon was in the moderate to slightly unhealthy range. However, as winds shift heading into Sunday we could see more smoke.

We've seen partly cloudy skies on Saturday and expect more clouds, with the chance for precipitation to enter over the next few days.

Temperatures are ranging in the 70s. Saturday night's lows will be in the low 40s to mid-50s. On Sunday, we'll warm up and see some more hot temperatures -- ranging in the high 80s to high 90s.

