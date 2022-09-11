Air quality getting worse; advisory until at least Monday

Over the last 24 hours, every area in Central Oregon has seen the air quality worsen. La Pine and Sunriver are in the hazardous range as of Sunday evening, Sisters behind that in the very unhealthy category, Bend's air was considered unhealthy, and the rest of the region was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. We're in a DEQ Air Quality Advisory until at least Monday.

Smoke in the region now is most likely coming from the Cedar Creek Fire to our west.

Besides the smoke we're seeing, a chance for rain is headed our way. Winds from the southwest bring a system off the Pacific carrying some precipitation. We're already seeing cloud coverage and have a 20% chance of rain on Monday.

Temperatures also are cooling down, ranging in the 70s and 80s as we head into the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US