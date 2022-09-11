Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:36 PM

Air quality getting worse; advisory until at least Monday

Over the last 24 hours, every area in Central Oregon has seen the air quality worsen. La Pine and Sunriver are in the hazardous range as of Sunday evening, Sisters behind that in the very unhealthy category, Bend's air was considered unhealthy, and the rest of the region was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. We're in a DEQ Air Quality Advisory until at least Monday.

Smoke in the region now is most likely coming from the Cedar Creek Fire to our west.

Besides the smoke we're seeing, a chance for rain is headed our way. Winds from the southwest bring a system off the Pacific carrying some precipitation. We're already seeing cloud coverage and have a 20% chance of rain on Monday.

Temperatures also are cooling down, ranging in the 70s and 80s as we head into the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content