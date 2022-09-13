Air quality alert

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our clouds will clear through the day, but the smoke will not. We will see some improvement in the air quality, but it will remain "Unhealthy" for most for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70's westerly and NW winds will stay fairly gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will become light and variable this evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with hazy air quality. Lows will be in the low 30's to mid 40's.

As long as the wildfires burn, the Cedar Creek Fire in particular, we will live with the potential of a smoky haze staying with us. Apart from that, we will conclude the work week under mostly sunny skies with highs staying cool, in the mid 70's.

A weak system will work its way into the Pacific NW beginning Friday night. A 20-30% chance of showers along with cooler temperatures will stay with us through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and lows will be in the upper 20's to around 40. Upper elevations should be aware that sub-freezing temperatures may require you to give some special attention to sensitive plants and animals. Also, with that chance of showers all weekend, you may experience icy conditions in the morning.

