Rainy week ahead

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Our satellite and radar imagery is showing a strong system coming up from California that's blowing west. It's carrying some precipitation that we can expect to see as we head into the week.

Sunday was a cooler day, with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday night is a bit cooler as well, with our temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Monday's highs are expected to be warmer than what we saw Sunday, ranging in the 70s to low 80s.

Our FutureTrack shows clouds and some precipitation over the region on Monday and Tuesday. Our 7-day forecast is showing a cooling trend, with chances for rain and thunderstorms. However, come mid-week, we start to warm back up.

