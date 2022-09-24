Early autumn warmup!

A gradual warming trend will continue right through this weekend and into next week. We will be in the low 80s Sunday and mid to low 80s on Monday. Skies will stay sunny right through Tuesday when highs reach the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the week. Expect temperatures to cool to the upper 70s Wednesday and low to mid-70s Thursday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US