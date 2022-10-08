Warm rest of the weekend and week ahead

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The ridge of high pressure responsible for these warm, calm days does not budge an inch over the rest of the weekend, so it looks like similar conditions to stretch into next week. Some cooler air will be introduced beginning Monday, but we will not sacrifice any sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s through the middle of the week. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

No major changes to the forecast reasoning in the short term, as a quiet period prevails across the region.

High pressure will become disrupted by a cold front moving across the region on Monday into Tuesday, but aside from a strengthened pressure gradient and increased winds, the only other strong impact from this system will be some precipitation, limited to mostly the Washington Cascades.

Behind the front, temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year, briefly dropping the region into the 60s and low 70s before rising again into the mid to upper 70s.

