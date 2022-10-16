Temperatures still warm, creeping toward average

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Sunday night through Tuesday night, we see dry and calm conditions that persist into the middle of the week as a strong area of high pressure remains planted over the Pacific Northwest.

Winds are coming out of the northwest in a nice and easy flow. Daytime temperatures this week will continue to be above average, into the 70s and near the 80s on Monday and Tuesday for a large part of the region.

We can expect dry conditions all week until we reach next weekend. Rain is expected next Saturday and Sunday, along with some cooler temperatures.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US