Central Oregon under wind advisory, expires Saturday

Happy Friday!

We are seeing hurricane-like conditions with very strong winds passing through the region, specifically on the east cascades. Central Oregon is in a wind advisory until Saturday morning, and parts of the region are in a winter weather advisory.

We have a 50 percent chance of showers taking us through Friday evening across the region. Mostly cloudy skies, with highs reaching the mid-50s. Winds are coming out of the southwest in gusts as high as 32 mph.

New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible. We can expect showers Friday night. Overnight lows coming in around the mid-30s.

On Saturday, a slight chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 am.

