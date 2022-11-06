Cooler week, with chances for snow ahead

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Parts of the High Desert are under a winter weather advisory set to expire Sunday night at 10, but we can expect more snow and rain heading into this week. Temperatures remain below average, with Monday's highs in the 30s to mid-40s.

Snow and rain are on the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with conditions clearing up by Thursday. Parts of the region can expect an inch to four inches of snow -- higher elevations in the Cascades could get upwards of another foot.

