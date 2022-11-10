Skip to Content
Published 3:18 PM

Mostly clear with a chance for snow Friday night

KTVZ

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken a bit Thursday night and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20s. Clouds will continue to thicken Friday, but we will stay dry for our Veterans Day. As lows drop to the mid-teens to mid-20s, we will see some overnight snow showers that could trickle into Saturday morning.

Plan on a chilly weekend to follow. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. These cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies will be with us through the middle of next week. Our lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. 

