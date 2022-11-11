Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!

We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.

New snowfall begins Friday night and lasts throughout the night. We can expect less than an inch in most areas across the region, two to four inches in our higher elevations.

Friday saw a cooler start to the day, with temperatures ranging in the teens to upper 20s. On Saturday, we see a 20 percent chance of snow before 10 am. Expect cloudy conditions, then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 38 degrees out of Redmond.

