Very cold night, freezing fog hits; warmup on the way

Happy Thursday!

We had a foggy start to the day, with cool temperatures and some slick roads. Central Oregon is in a freezing fog advisory until noon on Thursday.

We'll stay cool as we head into Thursday night and early Friday morning, with our overnight lows being some of the coldest we've seen yet this fall. Temperatures will range overnight Thursday in the low single digits to low 20s.

Friday's highs are expected to be warmer than on Thursday, with temperatures ranging in the low to mid-30s. On Friday, we'll see sunny skies and light cloud coverage throughout the region. By the weekend, we can expect temperatures in the 40s and the sun to be out.

