Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We have more patchy freezing fog to start the day on the High Desert; however, it's expected to dissipate around noon. We're seeing partly sunny skies, with an expected high temperature of 37 degrees at Redmond, though we never topped the freezing mark there Thursday. Calm winds are expected today out of the east.

Friday night should be mostly cloudy, then gradually clear out. Overnight lows are again going to be very chilly, with the majority of the region seeing temperatures in the single digits. But Central Oregon is seeing a warmup on the way, starting Saturday. We can expect mostly clear skies heading into the weekend and early next week, with temperatures on a steady increase into the 40s.

