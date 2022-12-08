Get ready for snow!!

Happy Thursday morning, Central Oregon!

We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night, we see a 30 percent chance of snow before 10 p.m. Thursday's peak temperature is expected to be about 41 degrees at Redmond. We're also seeing mostly cloudy skies on Thursday night, with an overnight low around 21 degrees.

Friday, we will have temperatures below average, ranging in the low to high 30s. We expect snow on Friday, starting likely after 4 p.m. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of precipitation of 60%.

