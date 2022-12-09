Skip to Content
Brace yourself for a snowy weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We're seeing this weather system move quickly into the region and can expect snow to start falling by around 4 p.m. Friday. Winds are coming out of the south, with gusts as high as 25 mph, and will likely make our temperatures feel colder than they are.

Friday's highs are ranging in the low 30s to 40 degrees, which is our expected peak temperature of the day in Redmond. Friday night will be cold, with temperatures below freezing, so we can expect the snow to stick around.

On Saturday, we will continue to see snowfall lasting into Sunday. Our higher elevations are projected to get two or more feet of snow; meanwhile, in town and our lower elevations, we'll range anywhere from less than an inch to eight inches of snow.

