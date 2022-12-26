Warm temperatures, with rainy conditions

Happy Monday!

Monday brought warmer temperatures, but rainy skies. Our daytime high got up in the 50s -- a stark difference from what we saw last week. Winds are coming out of the south, bringing a new system over the region, carrying some precipitation. New precipitation amounts are predicted of less than a tenth of an inch today, so while we're seeing rain this week, it's not expected to accumulate.

Tuesday, we see rain likely, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures expected to be in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Our chance of precipitation is 70% and could turn into scattered snow showers as we drop into our overnight lows.

