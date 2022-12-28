Skip to Content
Winter weather advisory still in effect, expires Wednesday afternoon

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our wind advisory expired, but we are still in a winter weather advisory for much of Deschutes County lasting until Wednesday afternoon. We see a chance for snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Wednesday's high temperature is coming out of Redmond at about 43 degrees.

Thursday, we see rain and snow, becoming mostly rain after 10 a.m. Temperatures will range in the 40s, with a high near 46 degrees. In the lower elevations, winds have continued to weaken, but we still can expect gusts up to 18 mph.

