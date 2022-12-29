Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m.

For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday.

Temperatures are expected to range in the mid-30s to upper-40s across the region. Thursday night's lows are going to be in the 30s to low 40s. Friday's temperatures will look similar to Thursday, ranging in the upper 30s to 40s.

After 4 p.m. on Friday, conditions should clear up, and we do get a break for New Year's Eve and Day before the chances of rain and snow return as the new year begins.

