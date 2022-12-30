Winter weather advisory expiring Friday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies after

Happy Friday!

Friday we see rain between 10 am and 4 pm with increasing clouds. The majority of Deschutes county, as well as parts of Jefferson and Crook counties in a winter weather advisory set to expire Friday at 4 pm.

Friday after 4 pm we are left with mostly cloudy skies that will take us into Saturday. Friday night lows will be below freezing ranging in the low 30s to low 30s. Saturday's temperatures will be cooler than they were on Friday, ranging in the low 30s to low 40s.

Saturday we see mostly cloudy skies with calm winds. Outside of the mountains, we see light to moderate rain scattered throughout the day Saturday, taking us into the new year!

