Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:10 AM
Published 1:24 AM

Get ready for a rain and snow filled week in some parts

A winter storm watch above 4500 feet, will take effect on Monday through Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains. Accumulations of 12 to 26 inches possible. Near Santiam Pass, could get up to 2 feet of snow.

The lower elevations will receive much less, around 2 to 3 inches.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content