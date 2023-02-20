Get ready for a rain and snow filled week in some parts

A winter storm watch above 4500 feet, will take effect on Monday through Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains. Accumulations of 12 to 26 inches possible. Near Santiam Pass, could get up to 2 feet of snow.

The lower elevations will receive much less, around 2 to 3 inches.

