Slick morning; more snow coming

Some light snow overnight was just enough to slicken our streets this morning and we have more on the way. Skies will stay pretty overcast today, and we can expect a 20-30% chance of scattered snow showers. Westerly breezes at 5-10 mph will gust a bit higher for some. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the mid-teens to mid 20's, with those gentle breezes turning southerly.

A chance of snow showers will stay with us through Thursday. As our temperatures warm at the end of the week, we will see this turn to a chance of mixed showers. We will get a nice break Saturday. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the mid to upper 40's. Beginning Sunday, we will see our highs reach the low 50's. We will also see the next system move in and deliver a chance of mixed showers that will stay with us into next week.

