Winter storm warning still in effect

Happy Friday!

Parts of Central Oregon are in a winter storm warning set to expire Saturday morning at 5 am. However, you can expect all day Saturday to see scattered snow and rain showers, even after the warning expires.

Friday's temperatures are cold, ranging in the low 20s to low 40s. Friday night lows are very cold, ranging in the teens to upper 20s. Be aware of wind gusts coming out of the west up to 28 mph.

Central Oregon sees snow showers with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the weekend.