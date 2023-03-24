Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:32 AM

Winter storm warning still in effect

Happy Friday!

Parts of Central Oregon are in a winter storm warning set to expire Saturday morning at 5 am. However, you can expect all day Saturday to see scattered snow and rain showers, even after the warning expires.

Friday's temperatures are cold, ranging in the low 20s to low 40s. Friday night lows are very cold, ranging in the teens to upper 20s. Be aware of wind gusts coming out of the west up to 28 mph.

Central Oregon sees snow showers with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content