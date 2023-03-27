Skip to Content
today at 8:57 AM
Published 7:40 AM

Parts of region in winter storm warning until Tuesday night

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Parts of the region are in a winter storm warning that is set to expire Tuesday night at 8 pm. Other parts of Central Oregon are in a winter weather advisory -- that is set to expire a bit later Tuesday night, at 11 p.m. We can expect snow and rain on Monday, taking us into Tuesday lasting all day. Wednesday, we see conditions clear up.

Monday's highs will range in the low 30s to high 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph coming out of the southeast. Monday night lows are expected to be chilly, with temperatures below freezing. There's an 80% chance of precipitation, and we can expect less than half an inch of snow.

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

