Chilly; breezy; mixed showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

A cold, wet and slow-moving system will keep us chilly and give us a 30-40% chance of scattered, mixed showers all day and into this evening. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and NW winds at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. Showers will subside by midnight, and we will become partly cloudy by morning. Breezes will turn westerly at a gusty 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 20's.  

Thursday will be modestly warmer, under mostly sunny skies, and this will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will put us in the mid 60's for the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Beginning Sunday night, we will see a chance of mixed showers that will stay with us into the middle of next week. Highs will cool to the mid 50's Monday and upper 40's to low 50's Tuesday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

