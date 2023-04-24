Skip to Content
Warm temperatures and sunny skies ahead

Happy Monday!

Central Oregon woke up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures above freezing, but is expected to clear out and warm up as we head into the rest of the week.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to low 50s. Partly cloudy skies for the majority of Monday before some clearing on Tuesday.

Tuesday's temperatures show a warming trend that will take us into the rest of the week, with a high of 64 degrees.

