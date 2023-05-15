Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:10 AM

Thunderstorms before warm temperatures and sunny skies

Happy Monday!

Central Oregon will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm - 5 pm. We see increasing clouds with a high near 77 degrees coming out of Redmond.

Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Tuesday we see a smaller chance for rain as conditions start to clear out. Temperatures will range in the low 70s to low 80s on Tuesday, as we begin to warm up for the rest of the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content