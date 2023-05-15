Thunderstorms before warm temperatures and sunny skies

Happy Monday!

Central Oregon will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm - 5 pm. We see increasing clouds with a high near 77 degrees coming out of Redmond.

Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Tuesday we see a smaller chance for rain as conditions start to clear out. Temperatures will range in the low 70s to low 80s on Tuesday, as we begin to warm up for the rest of the week.

