More cool temperatures before a warm-up

Published 7:08 AM

Happy Tuesday!

Central Oregon woke up to temperatures below freezing on Tuesday and we can expect to stay chilly throughout the rest of the day. Tuesday's highs are ranging in the 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows are below average, with the majority of the region's temperatures teetering on or below freezing

Conditions will be partly cloudy with light winds coming out of the northwest. Central Oregon sees a small chance for pockets of rain showers throughout the day, beginning at noon with some clearing overnight.

A warming trend begins Tuesday and carries us into the weekend, with temperatures in the 80s.

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan

