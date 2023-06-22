Skip to Content
Warming up, chance for showers ahead of weekend

Published 5:53 AM

Happy Thursday!

We've seen very different conditions throughout the week -- from snow and chilly temperatures to sunny skies and highs in the 80s! Thursday we woke up to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and can expect to warm up to the 70s and even low 80s.

Our average daytime high is 79 degrees and most areas across the region will reach that. Expect partly cloudy skies all day Thursday. On Friday, our temperatures continue to warm bringing Central Oregon into the low 80s, but our conditions change a bit. Friday shows a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21.

