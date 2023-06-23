Warm weekend with an even warmer week ahead

Happy Friday!

Central Oregon is waking up to partly cloudy skies but Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s. Winds are light and coming out of the northwest

Friday through Sunday the region has a slight chance to see a chance of showers, with the greatest chance being west of the Cascades.

Saturday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Sunday temperatures rise and we're in store for a warming trend, taking us to the high 80s by late next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US