Fourth of July forecast is heating up!

Happy Tuesday and Happy Fourth of July!

Central Oregon woke up Tuesday to clear skies and average temperatures -- but we are warming up. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. Our overnight lows are average, ranging in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Going to be a great night to watch the fireworks shows in Bend or Redmond, but you might want to bring a light jacket.

The region is seeing some haze, but clear conditions that last for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures pushing 100 degrees. Every area in Central Oregon will be in the 90s -- make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and find shade when you can.

Have a fun and safe Fourth of July!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US