Quiet and dry pattern sets up for the rest of the week

The weather pattern over the region is expected to be quiet and dry for the next several days. There is still a concern about the wildfires in the area as there were several smaller fires ignited from recent lightning events and some human caused. We continue to monitor the smoke dispersion and the air quality from those fires and the NWS and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and portions of the region are under an Air Quality Alert for Deschutes, Lake, and Klamath Counties until further notice. The air quality fluctuates frequently from good to moderately unhealthy so the alert is warranted for that reason.

As for the forecast, this should generally be a temperature forecast as the sky conditions will remain relatively constant. Mostly clear and dry weather is on the docket for the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will vary little for the next couple of days with highs in the middle 80s the rest of the week. Thursday may be a few degrees cooler as a dry cold front slide through, but this should only be for one day.

The long-range concern revolves around the heat. By the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week the area may be back into the low to middle 90s as high pressure sets up for a spell.

The Bedrock Fire continues to grow, last report from this morning has the blaze listed at over 13k acres and only 5% contained.

Stay Safe.



