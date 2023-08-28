Wind picks up Tuesday, showers likely Thursday

Smoky pattern lingers as several new wildfires have developed this past weekend near the Bedrock and Lookout fires. Unhealthy air quality will remain tonight and early Tuesday.

In other weather news, the hot pattern of the weekend is coming to an end as a cold front will migrate across the state Tuesday. The impacts to the region will be significant as the temps will only top out in the low 70s Tuesday along with some gusty winds.

The winds will be in the 20 – 30 mph range at times and that is not good news for those battling the several wildfires in the region. The threat of storms is expected to be generally in the NE corner of the state, near the Blue Mountains. A few storms may drift into Central Oregon, but should be few and far between. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northeast and Northcentral portions of Oregon starting at 11 am Tuesday and lasts until 11 pm.

The next round of rain is likely to arrive on Thursday. This will be much more of a widespread and beneficial rain. Most of Oregon will see the showers and the threat of thunder is low so although we may see some breezy to windy conditions at times, the impacts on area wildfires will be lower.

The cooler pattern remains into the holiday weekend along with a chance for some light rain.

Stay safe, stay informed.

