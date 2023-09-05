Skip to Content
Clear and dry pattern for a while

The air quality is in the Green for today as the region enjoys a break from the relentless smoky regime from the wildfires to the west.  Look for the region to remain free from any air quality issues for a few days. The fires, Lookout, Bedrock, and several other smaller blazes, are still smoking, but we are not in line to get the smoke for a couple of days.

The other aspect to the forecast is the dry air. We are looking at another run of sunny and mild weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Winds will not be much of a problem, although there may be some gusts at times through some of the passes. Quite normal for our area.

Not much change in the overall pattern other than the one- or two-degree change in the afternoon high temperatures. Highs will toggle back between the upper 70s and low 80s for the seven-day planning period.

Severe drought conditions remain, so do the best you can to conserve water.

Stay safe.

